It. Is. Cold. Wind-chill temps dip into mid-20s in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The coldest morning of our stretch of cold days is upon us. And the steady breeze is throwing salt in the wounds, creating wind chills in the 20s for the morning.

Overnight lows dipped into the mid-30s across Central Florida, with wind-chill readings in the mid-20s in northern zones.

High temperatures Wednesday will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

A few showers will be possible later Wednesday as a coastal system develops off the east coast of Florida.

This system gradually moves away from the Sunshine State but will be responsible for gusty winds continuing. Wind gusts at times will push 35 mph Wednesday.

It will be dangerous at the beaches and out at sea, with big waves and a very high rip current threat.

Temperatures improve over the next few days before another cold front, albeit not nearly as strong, crosses the region Saturday afternoon.