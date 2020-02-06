71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

71ºF

Weather

WEATHER WARNING: Strong storms bring severe weather threat to Central Florida

Rain, high winds, lightning, possible tornadoes in Orlando-area forecast

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: orlando forecast, florida weather
Radar in Central Florida.
Radar in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A line of strong storms will pass through Central Florida late Thursday into Friday morning, bringing the threat of severe weather, including possible tornadoes.

“Expect a line of strong storms, with winds greater than 60 mph and the possibility of a couple of rotating cells, to move into Marion County by 10 p.m.,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “That line will continue to race off to the east and northeast through Central Florida into the early morning hours on Friday.”

[MORE WEATHER COVERAGE: County-by-county radar | Hourly forecast | 10-day outlook]

The line of storms will stretch from Daytona Beach into Sanford and down to Orlando and the attractions by 1 a.m. Friday.

The storm line continues to push east, impacting Brevard County by 3 a.m. before it moves out of the region by 7 a.m.

“The exact timing of this front could change by a couple of hours either way, depending on its forward speed,” Bridges said.

Ahead of the front, high temperatures will warm near record highs on Thursday.

The record high in Orlando is 89, set in 1923. The average high on this date is 73.

Friday’s high will dip to the mid-60s.

“We will be dry Friday afternoon through the weekend, when highs return to the low and mid-70s,” Bridges said.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: