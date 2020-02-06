WEATHER WARNING: Strong storms bring severe weather threat to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A line of strong storms will pass through Central Florida late Thursday into Friday morning, bringing the threat of severe weather, including possible tornadoes.

“Expect a line of strong storms, with winds greater than 60 mph and the possibility of a couple of rotating cells, to move into Marion County by 10 p.m.,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “That line will continue to race off to the east and northeast through Central Florida into the early morning hours on Friday.”

The line of storms will stretch from Daytona Beach into Sanford and down to Orlando and the attractions by 1 a.m. Friday.

A Strong line of storms will move in along I-4 by 1 AM. Here is Future Radar. pic.twitter.com/x4gu22dJAE — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 6, 2020

The storm line continues to push east, impacting Brevard County by 3 a.m. before it moves out of the region by 7 a.m.

“The exact timing of this front could change by a couple of hours either way, depending on its forward speed,” Bridges said.

Ahead of the front, high temperatures will warm near record highs on Thursday.

A line of strong storms moves into Marion county by 10PM. pic.twitter.com/1iVY2HJ1mF — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 6, 2020

The record high in Orlando is 89, set in 1923. The average high on this date is 73.

Friday’s high will dip to the mid-60s.

“We will be dry Friday afternoon through the weekend, when highs return to the low and mid-70s,” Bridges said.

