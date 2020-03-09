Perfect week of weather on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be quite the week of weather in Central Florda.

High temperatures Monday in Orlando will be in the upper 70s. The average high for this time of year is 77. The record high is 89, set in 1905.

Although winds calm down, the fire danger will be high. There will also be a small craft advisory in effect until 11 p.m., with seas up to 10 feet offshore. And there is a high surf advisory in effect until 11 p.m. as breaking waves up to 8 feet will continue for many areas along the coast.

There’s no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Since January 1, Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.37 inches.

As high pressure dominates, the forecast will see a mix of sun and clouds and no rain all week. Highs will be in the mid-80s by the middle of the week and near 90 by Friday.