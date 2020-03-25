Look up: Cluster of planets dazzle Thursday morning’s sky

Step outside one hour before sunrise Thursday and you’ll be treated to the sight of several planets bright in the morning sky.

Look southeast and you’ll be able to spot the three bodies, Jupiter being the brightest. Mars will be in the middle of Jupiter, to the right and Saturn, to the left.

Don’t worry, while the planets looks close together in the sky, they’re still practicing social distancing being extremely far apart in reality.

There will be clouds moving in and out, especially along the coast which could prohibit viewing, but if you’re up early and we get a little lucky, space will put on a pretty awesome show before the sun takes over.