Biggest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rises this week, when to see it

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Is there a better way to practice social distancing than heading to your back yard and looking up? Fresh on the heels of March’s supermoon, April’s supermoon will appear slightly bigger and brighter. April’s full moon is also a supermoon meaning the moon is full while also in perigee, or closest approach to Earth. The moon will be even closer to earth this time around when compared to the supermoon in March. A moon is considered super when it’s within 90 percent of perigee, which is how there can be multiple supermoons in a year.

supermoon

During a supermoon, the moon is about 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

The April full moon is referred to as the pink moon because it coincides with the blooming of the moss pink wildflower.

The moon will reach its closest approach officially Tuesday afternoon, but the best time for viewing will be Tuesday evening when the sun goes down. The moon rises at 7:33 Tuesday April 7.

