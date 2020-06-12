Lower rain chances, humidity make for nice Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is a much nicer start to the day across Central Florida, all thanks to drier air moving into the area.

For Friday, expect limited rain chances at 30%, with less humidity in place. Plenty of sunshine will allow highs to climb near 90 degrees in Orlando by the afternoon.

“If you are planning on heading out to the beaches, the main threat continues to be the high risk of rip currents,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

The drier weather will not last long, however. By the weekend, winds will shift and tap into more tropical moisture from the south, increasing rain coverage to 50-60%, with highs staying in the low 90s.