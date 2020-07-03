79ºF

Rain chances explode over Fourth of July weekend

Orlando to see 70-80% chance of rain Friday through Monday

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are on the rise -- big time -- in Central Florida over the Fourth of July weekend.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain on Friday and Saturday and an 80% coverage of rain on Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures in Orlando will be in the low and mid-90s over the next several days. The average high for this time of year is 91. The record high is 100, set in 1998.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.67 inches, but the city has seen a rain surplus of 3.38 inches since June 1.

