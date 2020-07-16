Hit the pool! Rain coverage on light side in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a big change after a stormy end to Wednesday. Expect a significant drop in rain coverage across Central Florida on Thursday compared to the past few days.

A large ridge of high pressure will swing our winds in from the Northeast, strengthening our east coast sea breeze. This will allow activity to push further inland, keeping a majority of Central Florida mostly dry.

Rain outlook

While a strong onshore breeze still has the tendency of producing a good batch of rain for areas west of Interstate 95, drier air moving in from the Atlantic will help limit widespread development of afternoon storms. For this reason, rain chances will be low for this time of the year, at 20-30%. Any pop-up storms won’t last long, with most of the activity moving out of the area by 4 p.m.

If you ask me, Thursday looks to be the best pool day in the forecast.

Pool-cast

Onshore winds will offer a gradual relief to hot temperatures, with afternoon highs peaking in the low 80s at the coast, but still reaching the mid-90s across the far interior, where the effect of oceanic air wont arrive until later in the day.

A wetter pattern arrives by Friday and into the weekend, as winds shift more southeasterly. This weather pattern will result in increased clouds and rain across most of the area, as we tap into tropical moisture over the Bahamas.

Rain returns to forecast

Latest models show rain chances increasing to 70% and staying that way through the first half of next week.

Thanks to the added clouds ahead, highs are expected to hover near normal in the low 90s.

Tropics

Tropical Tracker: Besides a few weak tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic, no development is expected for the next 48 hours.