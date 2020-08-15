Even hotter! Feeling like 105-110 across Central Florida Saturday

Storm chances go up a little this weekend, but the theme remains the same as Friday. That theme is the west coast sea breeze triggers storms along the I-75 corridor with those storms gradually move towards I-4 and then the coast. A few storms could be on the stronger side, especially in between I-4 and the coast.

While most of the storms around lunch will be west of Orlando, a few storms will likely develop east of the metro as well. High temperatures Saturday top out in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures soaring into the 105-110 degree ballpark.

Beach Forecast:

There is a low risk for rip currents Saturday. Always use caution in the water

Most of the first half of the day should be dry, but be on the lookout for storms around dinner. A stray storm, however will be possible after lunch. Highs will be in the low 90s. The rip current threat will remain low, but always use caution in the water.

Tropical Update:

Josephine and Kyle remain in the Atlantic, but are expected to weaken over the next couple of days.

The rest of the Atlantic is quiet, but could get busy over the next week or two.