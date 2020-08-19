Florida keeps eye on the tropics as third system swirls in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are popping and there’s a very good chance two of three systems in the Atlantic could soon become named storms.

A tropical wave south of Hispaniola on Wednesday continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has an 80% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Further east, another more organized elongated area of low pressure was about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands.

It has a 90% chance of development over the next two days.

And behind the second system, there is a third one off the coast of Africa.

Currently, it has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

The next two named storms will be called Laura and Marco.

Orlando-area forecast

A day after a possible tornado touched down in DeLand, strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high around 93, with a 70% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1938.

“The main risks will be strong winds greater than 60 mph, as well as heavy rain and frequent lightning,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It does look like we will see a bit of a later onset of storms. Even though we will see the chance after 2 p.m., most of the storms will likely come a couple hours later."

Rain chances Thursday and Friday stand at 60%, with a similar forecast over the weekend.

