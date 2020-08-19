LIVE RADAR: More strong storms expected day after possible tornado touches down in DeLand

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a possible tornado touched down in DeLand, strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high around 93, with a 70% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1938.

“The main risks will be strong winds greater than 60 mph, as well as heavy rain and frequent lightning,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It does look like we will see a bit of a later onset of storms. Even though we will see the chance after 2 p.m., most of the storms will likely come a couple hours later.”

Rain chances Thursday and Friday stand at 60%, with a similar forecast over the weekend.

Possible tornado in DeLand

Storms damaged buildings, power lines and cars in Central Florida, with weather officials trying to confirm a possible tornado.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said it wasn’t immediately clear whether a tornado had touched down in DeLand on Tuesday afternoon.

We’re in DeLand where the cleanup continues after a storm storm swept through Tuesday afternoon. This morning, the National Weather Service will survey the damage to determine if it was a tornado that touched down. https://t.co/tnzWv95Q3l pic.twitter.com/b6GGVobN5c — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) August 19, 2020

Forecasters said they detected what looked like a tornado on the radar, but they would survey the area Wednesday to confirm it. A tornado warning was issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and residents were urged to take shelter immediately.

No injuries were reported.

