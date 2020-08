Published: August 20, 2020, 10:40 am Updated: August 20, 2020, 11:10 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 14 formed Thursday morning in the Caribbean.

T.D. 14 was located south of Jamaica and is forecast to move to the Yucatán Peninsula.

The system will not impact Florida.

The next two named storms will be called Laura and Marco.

It joins Tropical Depression 13 and another wave off Africa as the tropics heat up.