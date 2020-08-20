LIVE TRACK: Forecast cone, computer models, updates for Tropical Depression 13

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical depression is forecast to strengthen Thursday as it heads on a projected path toward Florida.

At 5 a.m., Tropical Depression 13 was about 905 miles east the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The system was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said the system is expected to become Tropical Storm Laura later in the day. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph. Currently, the system is not expected to become a hurricane, but that could change.

The official forecast cone for the weather system includes most of Florida, including the Orlando area. As of now, the system could be a tropical storm in Central Florida by early next week.

On the current track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another system has an 80% chance of development over the next five days.

It’s located south of Jamaica and is forecast to move to the Yucatán Peninsula.

And off the coast of Africa, there’s another area of disturbance with a 40% chance to develop over the next five days.

Orlando-area forecast

Central Florida will deal with the risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon.

There will be a 70% coverage of rain Thursday, with a high of 92, which is the average for this time of year. The record high on this date is 100, set in 1921.

The main risk for Thursday’s storms, mainly after 2 p.m., will be lightning, strong winds and heavy downpours that could lead to minor flooding.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next several days.

Rain chances stand at 60-70% Friday. There’s a 60% chance of rain Saturday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.17.