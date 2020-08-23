Gusty storms possible as Laura and Marco swing south and west of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Laura and Marco are not coming to Florida, but some of their feeder bands, storms developing and moving over the state, will impact us through Monday. Those storms could contain wind gusts of up to 50mph, like our routine summer storms. On an isolated scale they could cause damage. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero with added spin in our atmosphere due to the tropical systems nearby.

Storm chances Sunday will be lower than Saturday, but a few storms could be strong. Higher storm chances return Monday before becoming lower again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beach forecast:

Gusty showers and storms will work onshore Sunday. There will be an increasing risk for rip currents Sunday and Monday. Use caution if entering the water.

Tropical update:

Laura and Marco will threaten the west and North Gulf coast through the middle of the week. No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days. That will likely change again as we close out August.