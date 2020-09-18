Back to the 80s? Bring it on

ORLANDO, Fla. – With months of high temperatures in the 90s, it’s hard not to look forward a few days when Central Florida returns to the 80s.

But first, there’s Friday.

Orlando will reach a high of 91 degrees, with a 50% chance of rain across the region. The average high on this date is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1933.

Rain lingers over the weekend at 60%, with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances, however, are much lower next week as drier air works in. And Central Florida will see highs in the mid-80s most of next week.

Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 0.15 inches.