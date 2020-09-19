12’ waves possible at East Coast beaches Sunday, Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – While there will not be direct impacts to Florida from the multiple tropical systems spinning in the Atlantic, Hurricane Teddy, more than 1,000 miles away from the Sunshine State, will help to create a dangerous weekend at area beaches.

Hurricane Teddy is forecast to pass east of Bermuda.

Wave heights will increase to 4-6 feet Saturday as a life-threatening rip currents continue.

Teddy and an early-season cold front will create a dangerous weekend at the beach

Sunday, swells from Teddy along with an early season cold front will create 10-12′ waves along the east coast of Florida. Waves just off the coast will increase to 12-18′. The rip current threat will remain extremely high at least through early next week.

Teddy will be pushing the ocean right into the coast which could lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Coastal flood watches and warning go into effect Saturday evening

A coastal flood warning goes into effect Saturday evening for coastal Flagler county. Tide levels will increase to 1.5-2.5′ above normal Saturday. Tides increase to 2.5-3.5′ above normal Sunday. Numerous roads could be closed if flooding occurs. Never drive around barricades or through flooded roadways.

A coastal flood watch is in effect for coastal Volusia and Brevard. This means that coastal flooding is possible in these areas. Pay extra close attention if you live in an area prone to coastal flooding. Coastal flooding occurs from rising ocean water being forced inland by a storm rather than from heavy rain.

Impacts from potential coastal flooding and erosion will be maximized during high tide. This threat will last for several high tide cycles. High tides the next few days occur in the late morning and late at night.

Future wind gusts

Wind gusts could top 35mph at times from late Saturday evening through Monday morning. Wind will be the strongest along the coast.