Portable toilets to be removed from Volusia beaches due to ‘squally’ weather from Hurricane Teddy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Despite a record-setting hurricane season, Central Florida has been spared thus far (knock on wood), but Hurricane Teddy will bring some dangerous beach conditions this weekend.

According to Volusia County officials, Teddy, along with an area of high pressure off the coast, will impact area beaches this weekend with strong surf, dangerous rip currents, higher-than-normal tides, strong wind gusts and rain.

“In preparation for the squally weekend weather, the Volusia County coastal division will remove all port-a-lets and trash receptacles along the beach by end of day Friday,” the county said in a news release. “Water may be shut off to some coastal showers. (We) will continuously inspect walkovers and ramps during this coastal event for erosion, and access points may be temporarily closed to address any safety issues.”

A mid-morning high tide Saturday and Sunday, coupled with rough surf, may delay the opening of vehicle access ramps until the tide recedes, officials said.

Beachgoers should swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

For more information, including the real-time status of vehicle access ramps and staffed lifeguard towers, download the free Volusia Beaches app from the Goggle Play or Apple App Store, or visit volusia.org/beachmap.