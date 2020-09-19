Higher storm chances, turning windy across Central Florida for the weekend

An early-season cold front will approach the area Saturday helping to increase rain and storm chances Saturday and Sunday. While there won’t be a huge change in the temperatures behind the front, it will be noticeably more comfortable starting Sunday evening. By Sunday, afternoon high temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Future radar

A few showers will be possible early Saturday, but storm chances increase significantly through the latter stages of the afternoon and early evening.

Wind forecast

Winds will gradually increase through Saturday and especially Sunday. Gusts at times could top 35mph, especially along the coast.

The 80s stick around through the middle of next week with less humid air and drier weather accompanying the relatively cooler air.

Starting Tuesday, overnight lows may dip into the upper 60s for a few nights, the first time that has occurred through most of Central Florida in months.

Other than a stray shower or storm, most of the middle of next week will be dry. The heat and humidity make a comeback to close out the work week.

Beach forecast:

There will be a high rip current threat at the beach this weekend

The rip current threat will be very high through earl;y next week. Breaking waves up to 12′ will be possible starting Sunday. Coastal flooding will also be possible.

Tropical update:

There are three named storms in the Atlantic. None pose an immediate threat to Florida at this time. More development is possible off of Africa later next week, but that system does not appear to be a threat at this time.