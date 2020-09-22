Florida Fall: When we can expect more cold fronts in Central Florida

Orlando, Fla. – This year the autumnal equinox, also known as the first day of fall, arrived on Sept. 22 at 9:31 a.m. and although Florida palm trees aren’t known for their changing colors, many Central Floridians look forward to the slight cool down and less humidity the season has to offer.

On a typical year, fall cold fronts start sliding through the area by mid-October. These systems tend usher in slightly cooler air, but most importantly much drier conditions.

[TRENDING: Does coronavirus spread easily among children? | Gunman shoots 2 teens at skating rink | Michael Jordan forms NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace]

Average arrival dates of fall fronts

This year we got lucky, with a weak front arriving just in time to ring in the new season. And it had been quite some time since we’ve seen overnight temperatures in the 60s.

Check out the last time Central Florida dipped below 70 degrees.

Last time we had lows in the 60s

During this time of the year our average temperatures begin to gradually drop. By mid-October, our average highs will run in the mid 80s, with lows in the lower 60s.

Other slight changes ahead this season are the earlier sunrises and later sunsets. Before Daylight saving ends, we can expect sunrise around 7:30 a.m. and night fall around 6:45 p.m.

With a more dominant La Nina setup now in place, here is what we can expect for fall 2020.

Forecast for Fall 2020

Another day to look forward to this fall is the end of as daylight saving ends on Nov. 1. The best part of this will be the extra hour of sleep we all could use.