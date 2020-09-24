Enjoy the day because summer-like weather is on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday will be a lovely warm and dry day across Central Florida, but changes are on the way.

Cooler fall temperatures -- by Florida’s standards -- greeted the area earlier in the week, but high temperatures will soon return to 90 degrees.

We will see mostly dry conditions for Thursday afternoon, with a high of 89, which is the normal high for this time of year. The record high in Orlando on this date is 98, set in 1919.

Rain chances jump to 70% Friday. Expect rain chances at 60% both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 90s.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 0.49 inches in 2020.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are currently not watching anything of any concern in the tropics.

What is left of Beta continues to move inland into Mississippi and is dying out.

Hurricane season runs through November.