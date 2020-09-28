LIVE RADAR: Increasing rain, lower temperatures on the way

Cooler air on the way – Monday will continue the rainy trend Sunday evening brought but good news, cooler temperatures are on the way.

More showers and thunderstorms are on the way, especially after 5 p.m.

Expect a high temperature of 88° on Monday. We will see an 80% coverage of afternoon storms.

Rain chance to stay high through Tuesday at 80% but they Wednesday rain chances taper off to 30%. By Thursday behind the front, highs will likely be in the mid-80s with morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

By the end of the week, rain chances are pretty much nonexistent with morning low staying in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Flagler County until Tuesday evening. This means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

“Be on alert for possible flood warnings,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action and should be prepared to leave if flooding develops.”

On Sunday, in Orlando, the high temperature reached 92°. The record for Sept. 27 was 97 degrees set in 1921. The average high is 88.

Also on Sunday, in Orlando we had 1.51 inches of rain putting our surplus at one point to 6 inches since Jan. 1. We have a surplus of 4.27 inches of rain since Sept. 1.

The record high for Sept. 28 is 98 set in 1921.