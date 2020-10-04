Localized flooding possible with rounds of heavy rain Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Waves of heavy rain remain possible across Central Florida Sunday as deep tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Gamma, moving away from Florida, surges in. On and off light rain will continue through the morning with heavier rain and storms developing in the afternoon.

Deep tropical moisture surges in from Tropical Storm Gamma

A warm front lifting north will be the focal point for more storms Sunday. Along this front, storms could train, build off of each other and move over the same areas, creating localized flooding. A widespread 1-3″ of rain will be possible through Monday, but in a training scenario where storms park themselves over one area, that number could be doubled or even tripled.

Any break in the cloud cover, which is possible for a short time, will only help the intensity of the rainfall. Any downpour or storm that gets going will have the potential to produce several inches of rain in a very short time.

Future radar

Highs Sunday will once again be held in the upper 70s and lower 80s due to the thick clouds and periods of rain.

Flood Watch

Scattered storms continue Monday. A flood watch remains in effect for most of Central Florida until 4 a.m. Monday.