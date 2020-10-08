Fall in Florida: Highs in low 90s

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday is all about the heat as high pressure dominates the forecast.

High pressure is sinking air that does not allow for much in the way of cloud cover to develop.

Expect lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 90s.

In Orlando, we will see a high temperature of 92 Thursday and a high of 89 Friday. Highs will be near 90 through the weekend. The average high for this time of year is 86. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1919.

Rain chances are low at 20% Thursday afternoon, but moisture increases for the end of the week and weekend.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain Friday and 60% coverage of rain Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 0.86 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

A hurricane warning has been issued for a stretch of the northern U.S. Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta has begun trekking on a forecast path toward Louisiana.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again, like it was days earlier before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. But some weakening is forecast once Delta approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

As of 10 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Delta was about 525 miles (845 kilometers) south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana and headed to the west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). The hurricane has top sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph). It gained new strength in recent hours after entering the southern Gulf of Mexico.

A hurricane warning has been issued from east of Sabine Pass to Morgan City along the Louisiana coast. A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the northeast Texas coast and from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans.