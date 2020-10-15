Here’s what NOAA’s winter outlook means for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nothing, right? Not exactly. Winter, of course doesn’t have the same meaning as it does in say Minnesota or New England. Florida is the winter home to those snow birds who flock to the Sunshine State to get away from those cold, icy parts.

When talking about winter in Florida, it’s not so much about the cold and snow, but the impact it may have on the dry season.

The dry season for Florida typically arrives in the middle of October and lasts through about April or May. The dry season begins when cold fronts start arriving, delivering much-needed relief from the sweltering heat of the past several months. The routine summer storms also come to a close.

La Nina will be one of the driving forces heading into the winter of 2020. La Nina was officially declared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in early September and is expected to be around through winter.

This phenomenon helped to fuel a very active hurricane season that is still not over. Typically in Florida, during a La Nina winter, the season is warmer and drier than normal.

For an in-depth look at what La Nina is and how it typically impacts us in Central Florida, click here.

La Nina influence is reflected on NOAA’s winter outlook that was released Thursday.

Winter forecast from NOAA 2020-2021

NOAA’s forecast gives a very high probability of the upcoming winter being drier and warmer than normal.

NOAA winter precipitation forecast for 2020-2021

This will have to be watched closely as we enter wildfire season later in the fall and winter. 2020 is already on pace to be the hottest on record for Orlando.