Beautiful Sunday on tap with chance of rain near coast

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos is in for Jonathan Kegges today and provides Sunday’s forecast.

A few very light sprinkles will be possible along our coast through this afternoon, ranging from 50 percent along the coast and about 40 percent for inland areas.

A strong east-northeast breeze near 20 miles per hour over the Atlantic will produce very hazardous conditions along the coast.

Rough seas of 6-7 feet waves will be expected nearshore and building up to 9 feet well offshore today. Along with breaking waves, we will also see numerous strong rip currents, especially this afternoon. Entering the water today is not advised.

Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion will also be possible around the times of today’s high “King” tides, which will occur from 9:30 to 10:00 this morning, and again tonight between 10 and 10:30 pm.

Throughout today. highs will reach 83 to 85 degrees along the coast and about 85 to 87 degrees across the interior, with occasionally breezy conditions.

Rain chances Monday through Wednesday return to expected early fall values, at around 30 percent area-wide. Highs for most of the week will range near average in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

