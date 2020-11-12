33 rescued as Tropical Storm Eta floods parts of Florida

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Boats and Humvees were used to rescue 33 people in Pinellas County as Tropical Storm Eta drenched Florida, sheriff’s officials said.

Eta brought high winds, high tides and flooding across Pinellas County, especially in the Pass-a-Grille area in south St. Pete Beach and north to Madeira Beach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies rescued nearly three dozen people from homes and roadways. No injuries were reported.

Those who were rescued were taken to hotels or shelters, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials also said deputies used chainsaws to remove fallen trees and branches from roads.

Eta made landfall early Thursday near Cedar Key before trekking across Florida toward Jacksonville.

Officials said Eta caused one death in Florida when a victim was electrocuted after water got into their Bradenton home.