Central Florida forecast: Rain lingers from Tropical Storm Eta

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bands from Tropical Storm Eta continue to move inland north of Central Florida. There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain for the morning commute, but the rain will gradually shut off through Thursday morning.

The severe weather threat with Eta has also significantly decreased.

Forecast

Wind gusts will continue to be on the order of 30-40 mph through the first half of the day and will gradually relax through the afternoon.

Winds will shift out of the west as Eta lifts north and east of Central Florida.

Wind gusts

Behind Eta, rain chances drop considerably to close out the work week and to start the weekend. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s by the weekend.