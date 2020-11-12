TRACK, RADAR, MORE: Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta made landfall near Cedar Key early Thursday, dumping torrents of blustery rain on Florida’s west coast.

Outer bands of Eta have swept through the Orlando area, but there are no immediate reports of damage, although more than 1,000 have lost power in Central Florida.

Eta will move northeast over Florida toward Jacksonville through the day, with more rain expected in Central Florida. Conditions will improve Thursday afternoon.

Several Central Florida school districts canceled classes Thursday in anticipation of Eta.

Eta briefly gained hurricane strength before weakening to a tropical storm prior to landfall.

Eta first hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people in Central America and Mexico before moving into the Gulf of Mexico.