A little warmer for the weekend, more cold coming for Christmas

Central Florida is about to go on a wild ride in the temperature department over the next week. After a chilly start Saturday, temperatures slowly warm back to around 70 degrees with increasing clouds.

Keep the jacket handy Saturday as the clouds will help it to still feel cool , even though it will be warmer from a thermometer perspective. A few showers will be possible along the coast.

Temperature trend

Another cold front arrives Sunday increasing rain chances, especially for the second half of the day. Ahead of the front Sunday afternoon, temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 70s. By Monday and Tuesday highs will struggle to climb out of the 60s again.

Another shot of cold air arrives in time for Christmas

A much bigger cold front arrives Christmas Eve. Once again, ahead of the front, temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. The colder air blasts in Christmas morning. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s Christmas Day.