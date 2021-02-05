Finally! Warmer weather flows into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a warmer start across Central Florida as temperatures are in the 40s, rather than the 20s and 30s, Friday morning.

Orlando will reach a high in the upper 70s. The average high on this date is 73. The record high is 87, set in 1982.

[TRENDING: $7.2M in PPP funds used to buy Fla. mansion | These Fla. lakes have the most alligators | ‘Love triangle’ leads to fatal shooting]

Expect rain chances to return for the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s.

Ad

We will see a front stall out over Central Florida, so there’s a chance we will see rain in Tampa during the Super Bowl. There’s also a chance that the front will wobble farther north and not be as much of an impact on the game.

Orlando has a yearly rainfall deficit of 2.13 inches.