Brrr! Central Florida on pace for coldest winter in 10 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s cold snap continued Thursday morning with widespread temperatures in the 30s.

Melbourne and Ocala felt their coldest air in more than three years. Orlando, Sanford and Daytona Beach all tied for their coldest morning in the past three years.

Low temperatures Thursday

Winter in Central Florida to date has been defined by ups and downs in the temperature department. The downs, however, have been really down. Through Feb. 4, all official weather observing sites, Orlando, Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Leesburg are on pace for the coldest winter since the 2010/2011 season.

Orlando winter to date

Winter is defined in the weather world as the three-month period of December, January and February for clean record keeping. Astronomical winter began Dec. 20, but meteorological winter began Dec. 1 for that purpose.

For more perspective on the cold, last winter, only one night dipped into the 30s at the Orlando International Airport. So far this winter, there have been seven nights in the 30s. In the afternoon, eight days have failed to reach the 60s this season. Last winter there were only 2 days.

Pinpointing the 30s.

The cold has really been with us since the start of winter. You may recall this past Christmas was the coldest since 1995 and the sixth coldest on record.

There could be even more cold looming for the Sunshine State later in the month of February.