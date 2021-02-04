Ice cold! 20s, 30s invade Central Florida

Photo from StormPins user thefarmhousestarke of frost on the ground in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will see yet another cold start, with temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s across most of the region.

Most of Central Florida is under a freeze warning through the mid-morning hours, meaning temperatures will be below freezing for several hours. There is also a frost advisory in effect across Central Florida through the morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 60s for highs Thursday in the Orlando area. The average high on this date in Orlando is 73. The record high is 87, set in 2014.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Friday’s high will soar into the upper 70s under sunny skies.

For the weekend, expect highs in the low to mid-70s. Rain chances stand at 30% Saturday and 50% Sunday.

Orlando is at a yearly rain deficit of 2.05 inches.