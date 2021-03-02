Front brings cooler temperatures, rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak cool front will bring cooler temperatures and a few light rain showers early Tuesday morning in Central Florida.

The front is expected to stall overhead, with shower chances increasing through the day.

Expect rain chances to remain near 30-40% in the Orlando area, with highs in the mid-70s for northern counties and near 80 degrees further south.

At the beach, higher swells will generate rough surf and a high risk of rip currents.

A developing area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico will cross over the area, along with a trailing cold front on Wednesday.

A chance of storms will exist ahead of the front, sweeping across the area through the early Wednesday afternoon, when highs will top off in the upper 70s. Rain chances should end quickly by the evening, with temperatures cooling into the low to mid-50s.

Once the front clears, expect a beautiful end to the workweek, with highs back to near normal, in the mid-70s, under mostly clear skies.

Another fast-moving front will arrive early Saturday, bringing another batch of scattered showers and a chance of strong storms by Saturday night.

Weekend highs will be in the low 70s.