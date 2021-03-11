Up to 3 feet of snow: Potentially historic storm expected on the Front Range this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s going to feel like early summer in Central Florida this weekend, but winter will rage on out west.

A potent, slow-moving storm will take shape as the work week comes to a close in the Desert Southwest and pick up steam as it moves into the Plains for the weekend.

Weekend winter storm

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Front Range of the Rockies over the weekend. As much as 3 feet of snow could fall in this area. Isolated higher amounts could even be possible as this storm slowly lifts into the Upper Midwest late in the weekend.

This part of the country certainly receives its fair share of snow, but amounts like these will be historic to parts of the Front Range.

Heavy rain and strong storms will be possible on the warm side of the storm from Kansas to Louisiana. Several inches of rain could lead to flooding in parts of the Southern Plains.

Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook through mid-March

Winter’s chill will blast back in behind the system for much of the western two-thirds of the country. That chill stays away from the Sunshine State as most of Florida is expected to remain warmer than normal through at least the middle of March.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.