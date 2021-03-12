What. A. Weekend. Sunny and in the 80s, with no rain

(Courtesy of Florida Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for a warm afternoon Friday across Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the low 80s in the Orlando area, with mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. The normal high on this date in Orlando is 78. The record high is 89, set in 1928.

Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Highs will reach the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for rain in Central Florida is late next week.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 2.53 inches in 2021.

Don’t forget to set your clock ahead an hour before you go to bed Saturday night as we “spring forward” into daylight saving time.