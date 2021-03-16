It’s getting hot in here: Orlando to see days of highs near 90

Sunrise Service at Serenata Beach in South Ponte Vedra Beach, FL at the Christ Church at Serenata Service.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Although spring arrives Saturday, it will feel more like summer for the next few days in Central Florida.

Expect highs in the upper 80s in Orlando on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 78. The record high is 94, set in 1921.

By Thursday, highs are expected to reach 90 degrees. Rain chances return Thursday afternoon and evening along a new front that will drop temperatures into the upper 70s on Friday.

Weekend highs will be in the mid-70s, with no chance of rain.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.01 inches in 2021.