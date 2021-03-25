Temperatures may hit record heat in a couple of Central Florida cities

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat returned to Central Florida.

The sunshine and southerly winds pushed the daytime high into the 90s for the first time in 2021.

It will not be the last.

Thursday night, the low will drop to 70 in Orlando.

For Friday, temperatures could reach 92 degrees in Orlando. That will not be hot enough for a record in Orlando, the record at OIA is 94 from 1929.

In some areas, the records will fall on Friday.

Look for the high in Daytona Beach to make it to 90 degrees, this will be good enough to break the record of 89 from back in 1944.

Over in Leesburg the high for Friday will be 92. The record there is 87 from only a year ago.

The 90s will also be sticking around for the weekend with Saturday hitting 92 and Sunday maxing out at 91.

There is no mentionable rain chance.