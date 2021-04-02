How cold will it get in Central Florida for Easter weekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The unusual April chill is here for one more night in Central Florida.

The high on Friday was only 66 degrees at the Orland International Airport. This is 14 degrees below normal for this date.

Friday night, the sky will still be clear, the air will be dry, and the temperatures will drop quickly.

[TRENDING: Sunflower thieves cause issues at farm | FBI: Student hit officer in head with skateboard during Capitol riot | How much you’ve ever spent on Amazon]

Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 45 degrees. The low in Ocala is set to drop to 37 degrees.

Ad

A Frost Advisory is up for most of Marion County. This advisory includes Ocala, Dunnellon, Belleview, and Reddick.

The Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday.

During the day Saturday, we will still have high winds, but we will get a little warmer. The wind will be pushing from the northeast at 10-20 mph.

Look for the high Saturday to make it to 70 degrees.

Easter Sunday the sunrise will be at 7:12 a.m. The temperature will be 54 degrees. Later in the afternoon, the high should make it back to 77.

Anyone who likes cold weather should really embrace this weekend’s cool nights. By this time next week, the high will be near 90 degrees.