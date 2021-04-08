Warm temperatures linger in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for plenty of heat over the next few days in the Orlando area.
Expect highs near 90 on Thursday and for Friday, with no chance of rain.
The average high in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 93, set in 1908.
Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.
The high could hit 90 on Saturday, with a 20% chance of rain.
Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s, with rain chances inching up to 40%.
Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.33 inches this year.