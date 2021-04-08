Warm temperatures linger in Central Florida

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Beachgoers play in the waves on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach, Monday, March 22, 2021. A party-ending curfew is in effect in Miami Beach, imposed after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out among huge crowds of people. The curfew could extend through the end of spring break. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for plenty of heat over the next few days in the Orlando area.

Expect highs near 90 on Thursday and for Friday, with no chance of rain.

[TRENDING: Teen diagnosed with disorder after vaccine | Video: Gators ‘getting to know each other’ | Disney relaxes mask policy]

The average high in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 93, set in 1908.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

The high could hit 90 on Saturday, with a 20% chance of rain.

Ad

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s, with rain chances inching up to 40%.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.33 inches this year.