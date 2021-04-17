A few pop-up showers could arrive Saturday afternoon, with heavy rain coming next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are tracking a stationary boundary that has stalled out over our far northern counties this morning. Through the day, it will gradually wander a bit further south, bringing with it a slight chance of rain. Expect a few pop-up showers and storms on Saturday afternoon, as the east coast sea breeze develops though the day.

Current models show rain chances hovering between 20-30%. The primary hazard from storms, will be lightning, small hail and wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

Temperatures this afternoon will steadily climb to the low to mid 80s for areas north of Orlando, a bit warmer for southern zones. A mild overnight can be expected with lingering layers clouds and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Get ready for some unseasonably high rain changes to start late Sunday and into the first half of next week. The setup calls for several disturbances to ride along the stalled front starting Sunday afternoon and keeping Central Florida under a very unsettled weather pattern through Wednesday.

Storm coverage will peak to 80% by Monday and Tuesday, with highs running in the upper 70s to low 80s.

This is welcomed news for many locations, as our rainfall deficit is running about three to four inches so far this year. Rainfall totals could help us significantly with our drought conditions.

Much drier weather returns Thursday just in time for Crew-2, the third crewed mission to the International Space launch Thursday morning at 6:11 a.m.

