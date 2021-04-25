Dodging a few storms across Central Florida Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla – The best opportunity for a few showers and storms will be during the first half of the day. Best is a relative term as a line of showers and storms dies out on approach to Central Florida. After lunch, rain and storms chances begin to drop leading to a mainly dry afternoon and evening.

Sunday forecast

The breeze will kick up as a weak cold front moves through the Sunshine State Sunday. Gusts at times could top 20 mph through the early evening. Highs Sunday jump back into the mid-to-upper 80s.

There’s not a lot of cool air with this front as highs Monday only fall a few degrees, back to the low-to-mid 80s.

Beach forecast:

There will be a few showers around in the morning across the northern beaches. The southern beaches will keep rain chances through the early afternoon. After about 2 p.m. rain chances go away for everyone and sunshine will increase. Wind gusts could top 25 mph at the beach. Use caution if you’re taking the boat out into the Atlantic Sunday.