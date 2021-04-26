Tornado touches down in Flagler County

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A tornado touched down Sunday near Flagler Beach, weather officials said.

The tornado was spotted over South John Anderson Highway.

The NWS classified the tornado as a weak and short-lived EF-0.

There were no reports of serious damage.

The tornado comes one week after a strong EF-1 ripped through Ocala, downing power lines and damaging buildings and street signs.

The NWS confirmed that a tornado packing 110-mph winds touched down near State Road 40 and Interstate 75. The tornado’s path was more than 2 miles long, officials said.

On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-1 tornado causes moderate damage with winds of 86-110 mph.