Here comes the heat: Highs near 90 in Orlando

donronricosuave shared this photo of a dog enjoying another beautiful sunrise at Ponte Vedra Beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the heat for the next several days across Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures near 90 in Orlando through the end of the week, with no chance of rain until Saturday.

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 85. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1906.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s to low 70s into next week.

Rain chances return at 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

Highs will be near 90 through next week, with slight rain chances each day at 20%.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 0.20 inches.