LIVE RADAR: Strong storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday in Central Florida.

Orlando-area highs be near 90 degrees, with a 60% coverage of rain. The average high in Orlando on this date is 87. The record high is 98, set in 1922.

Some storms, mainly after 2 p.m., could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain and flooding.

Highs on Friday and Saturday dip to the mid-80s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

We will be dry for Mother’s Day, with highs near 90 by Sunday.

The next chance for rain after Thursday’s storms will be on Monday.