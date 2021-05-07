Southern comfort: Central Florida gets break from sweltering heat

ORLANDO, Fla. – We can expect clear skies for the next several days as a front has moved through Central Florida.

Expect lots of sunshine Friday, with a high in Orlando near 85. The average high in Orlando on this date is 87. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1915.

We will see highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and temperatures will warm near 90 for Mother’s Day as we stay dry all weekend.

Expect rain chances to return next week.

Orlando received a trace of rain Thursday, putting the city at a rain surplus of 0.69 inches since the first of the year.