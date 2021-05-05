Use this tool to build a custom emergency plan this hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every hurricane season, we hear about the importance of having a plan in place in case of an emergency. While that’s true, it’s important to note that the same plan won’t work for everyone.

When disaster strikes, people are asked to prioritize the things and people that are most important to them, and they’re asked to do it in very little time.

In an effort to help you avoid making those decisions under pressure, there’s now a tool that will help you build a plan according to your priorities.

Let’s walk you through how to use it.

Step 1

First, start by visiting FloridaDisaster.org’s Get a Plan page.

