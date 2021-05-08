Comfortable Saturday before humidity ramps back up next week

The higher the number, the more uncomfortable it feels. It will be pleasant Mother's Day weekend, but the soupy air returns next week.

ORLANDO, Fla – The pleasant weather has returned behind a late-season cold front. After a relatively cool start, highs climb into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs Saturday

Temperatures do heat back to around 90 Sunday, but the soupy air stays away until Monday. Sunshine sticks around for Mother’s Day with a few more clouds building later Sunday evening.

Daily afternoon rain and storm chances also return as the heat and humidity surge back early in the week.

Beach forecast:

It will be a near-perfect beach weekend with highs in the low 80s and sunny skies Saturday. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV index will be through the roof. The rip current risk is low Saturday, but always make sure you’re paying attention in the ocean. It will be a touch warmer Sunday under continued sunshine.