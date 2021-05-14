Welcome back, spring. Yes, you can hang out for the next several days

Epcot's first Flower and Garden festival was in 1994.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front as it moves south of Central Florida.

Moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico just behind the front, leading to a 10% chance for a sprinkle or two in the Orlando area on Friday.

We will clear out in the afternoon, with more and more sunshine. Expect a high in the low 80s across Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 82, below the average high of 88 for this time of year. The record high on this date is 97, set in 1967.

Saturday’s high will be 80. The highs will be in the low 80s on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s through early next week.

There’s no chance of rain through the weekend.