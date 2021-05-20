Winds stay strong, prompting beach warnings

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for yet another windy day across Central Florida.

Wind gusts will be close to 30 to 35 mph Thursday afternoon.

Expect only a 10% coverage of rain as those winds kick up off the ocean.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday, with no chance of rain into next week.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 89. The record high is 96, set in 1935.

Expect a high in the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week gets real hot.

We will warm to the mid- to upper 90s Monday through Wednesday, with no rain chances.

There will be big issues at the beaches through the weekend. Expect high seas close to 8 feet just offshore. We will also see the rip current risk in the high category.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is watching a non-tropical low near Bermuda that could strengthen in the next five days. If it gets a name, it will become Ana. This low will stay away from Florida.