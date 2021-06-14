Tropics watch: Hurricane center now monitoring 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large area of cloudiness and showers located over the Bay of Campeche is associated with a broad low pressure area.

Some slow development of this disturbance is possible during the next few days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression could form late in the week when the system begins to move slowly to the north.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days.

There’s a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a well-defined, low pressure system is located about 90 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Satellite and radar data indicate that showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated near the center on Monday morning. Satellite-derived wind data and surface observations indicate that the circulation has become better defined, and the system is acquiring more tropical characteristics.

The NHC says a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by Monday night.

The system will move away from the United States, and it should move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia by early Wednesday, ending any opportunity for further development.

The system has a 70% chance of developing over the next two to five days.

The next named storm will be called Bill.